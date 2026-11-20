Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet, which met in New Delhi today, took several decisions, including land allotment to the Ministry of Defence and expanding the areas of local urban bodies.

The cabinet has approved the allotment of 74 bighas of land in the Sonitpur district to the Ministry of Defence. It also approved the allotment of 1,568 bighas of government land in Dhemaji for the setting up of an Indian Agriculture Research Institute.

To improve urban governance, the Cabinet has approved the creation of six new municipal boards, one each at Laluk, Harmutty-Bandardea, Ghilamara, Majuli, Udarbond, and Mirza-Bijay Nagar. It also approved area expansion and ward delimitation in 23 existing urban local bodies.

The cabinet has approved classifying areas as urban areas only from 1 km from the town limits to facilitate larger land allocations for indigenous communities under Mission Basundhara 4.0. This decision will not be applicable for the Kamrup (M) and Kamrup districts.

The cabinet has approved the enhancement of remuneration of the elected representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutes, Zila Parishad, Anchalik Parishads and Gaon Panchayats. This will benefit presidents, vice-presidents and members of such bodies.

The cabinet has approved the amendment of the Matak Autonomous Council Act, the Kamatapur Autonomous Council Act, and the Moran Autonomous Council Act for conducting elections to the general councils of these autonomous councils on a non-political party basis.

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