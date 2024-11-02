Assam State School Education Board spells out examination terms for NIP category HS students

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has set certain conditions to fulfil for the candidates appearing in the forthcoming HS final examination, 2025, under the categories of betterment/reappearing scheme in certain subjects, compartmental and repeat, all falling under NIP (non-institutional private).

A student who passed the HS final examination-2024 for the first time and is intending to appear in the ensuing HS final examination 2025 in the betterment/reappearance scheme need not seek prior permission from the board.

In the betterment scheme, the students can take a maximum of four subjects that were offered in the HS final examination in 2024 in all four streams: arts, science, commerce, and vocational. They will have to appear in the practical examinations, if any. If a candidate secures a mark higher than his previous score in a subject or subjects, the board will replace the marks scored in the 2024 HS final examination with the improved marks in the mark sheet in 2025. The board will retain other marks as they were in the 2024 mark sheets. However, the board will issue only one mark sheet for students appearing in the betterment scheme.

In the reappearance scheme, the candidates who passed the HS final examination in 2024 and wish to improve upon performance to attain the eligibility criteria for admission in engineering, medicine, etc. through competitive examinations will be allowed to reappear in all subjects with which the candidates appeared in the last examination, and the better results will be taken into account. Under no circumstances, better marks obtained in a single or any subject will be added to the previous results.

Candidates who passed the HS first-year examination in 2024 in certain subjects with due permission from the Board need to obtain similar permission for appearing in the final examination in 2025 in the same subject. However, a candidate of the HS final examination of previous years who could not pass or could not appear in the fourth elective subject, and if the candidate is eligible to appear in that subject as evinced from the admit card and mark sheet, may appear in the final examination 2025 under the certain subjects scheme.

A candidate who could not come out successful in the HS final examination 2024 due to not achieving a pass mark in a particular subject can appear in the compartmental category for the said subject or as a repeat category with all subjects combination with which he or she appeared in the HS final examination 2024.

A student whose result was repeated in the earlier HS final examination (within the allowed registration session) and whose result was either compartmental in the 2024 HS final examination or compartmental in the earlier HS final examination may appear in the 2025 HS final examination as a non-institutional private candidate.

Students of all categories will have to fill out their forms online from November 8 to 30, 2024. The HS final examination will be in February/March 2025.

Also Read: Guwahati: Employees, Investors Of DB Stock Broking Summoned As Probe Into Rs 7,000 Crore Scam Intensifies

Also Watch: