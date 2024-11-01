Assam: HS Final Exam from February; Filling in Forms from November 8

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is planning to hold the Higher Secondary Final Examination-2025 in February and March 2025. The process of online form fill-up will start on November 8, 2024, and will be closed on November 30, 2024.

Accordingly, the ASSEB has requested all the Heads of the institutions under their jurisdiction to notify their students regarding the process of online form fill up during the period mentioned so that ‘no eligible student is left out of the process of form fill up’.

It was also stated that the respective portal for online form fill-up will be opened in due course of time, and the information will be intimated to the institutions. Further, it is to be noted that the ASSEB will not allow any provisional or offline form fill-up in the ensuing H.S. Final Examination-2025. If any student is left out of the form fill-up process within the stipulated time, then he/she will not be able to appear in the forthcoming H.S. Final Examination 2025. Furthermore, the Registration Number of a student shall be kept valid for a maximum period of 5 years from the date of registration of the student in the ASSEB, and an unsuccessful student will be allowed to appear in the H.S. Final Examination within the stated period of 5 years. After expiry of the stipulated time frame of 5 years of the registration, the concerned student will be allowed to fill up the form after taking special permission for re-registration from the ASSEB before the start of the form fill-up process.

A government notification states that the Centre fees/Examination fees, etc. are exempted in respect of the examinees of Govt./Provincialized/Recognised Venture Schools/Colleges who are going to appear in the H.S. FinaI Examination-2025 and whose parental annuaI income taken together from all sources is Rs. 2.00 lakh or below.

Additionally, all the Heads of the institutions under the jurisdiction of ASSEB were informed that only the students of Permitted Recognised Streams will be considered ‘Regular’ students (for those appearing for the first time in the H.S. Final Examination-2025). All other students registered for the session 2023-24 will be considered as Institutional- Private (I.P.), and they have to bear the requisite I.P. fees. If any institute is permitted under ASSEB and does not get the Recognition Status in the permitted stream(s) from ASSEB, their students of Registration Session 2023-24 and those who are appearing for the first time in the forthcoming H.S. Final Examination-2025 will be treated as Institutional Private (I.P.) candidates, and accordingly, such candidates shall have to bear I.P. fees. Moreover, if an institute is entitled to Recognition status in the permitted streams but doesn’t have subject permission for a particular subject, in such cases, those students will be treated as I.P.

It is also mentioned that in no case subject change will be allowed during or after completion of the form fill-up process.

The fee structure for the ensuing H.S. Final Examination-2025 is: for regular students: Rs 500 as examination fees, Rs 400 as mark-sheet cum certificate fees, Rs 100 per subject (if applicable) practical examination fees, and another Rs 100 (if applicable) per non-recognised subject, Rs 300 as centre fees.

In the case of I.P. students, Rs 300 has to be paid extra, in addition to the other fees as mentioned.

Those appearing for compartmental exams have to pay examination fees of Rs 50 and N.I.P. fees of Rs 300. Unsuccessful/compartmental candidates have to pay N.I.P. fees of Rs 300 on top of the other fees mentioned. In case of betterment/reappearance candidates also, a N.I.P. fee of Rs 300 has to be paid.

