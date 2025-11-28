Assam Assembly Day 4 Begins With Packed Agenda of Bills, Resolutions and Welfare Demands

Guwahati: The fourth day of the Assam Legislative Assembly’s Winter Session began at 9:30 a.m. today with a busy schedule, as members prepared to debate a series of bills, resolutions and public-interest issues affecting communities across the state.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia sought leave to introduce two private members’ bills. The Assured Security and Humanitarian Assurance for Gig Workers and Atypical Workers (ASHA) Bill, 2025, aims to provide better protection and social-security benefits to gig-economy employees who currently operate without basic safeguards. His second proposal, The Maintenance of Cleanliness in Assam Bill, 2025, focuses on improving sanitation and ensuring stricter monitoring of public spaces.

Saikia also called for the government to strengthen allied agricultural sectors, resolve long-standing concerns within the tea industry, improve farmers’ incomes, and provide land pattas to landless tea-garden workers. He further requested the state to consider a special welfare package for tea labourers.

AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain introduced the Assam University and Boards (Regular Conduct of Examinations and Timely Declaration of Results) Bill, 2025, which aims to address chronic delays in examinations and publication of results.

A major demand raised today was the call to declare Katigarg in Cachar district as a co-district, with members arguing that residents face hardship and high travel costs when accessing services in Silchar.

Issues such as expanding cancer-care facilities, providing free treatment to patients, rehabilitating families affected by floods and erosion, improving rural connectivity with new bridges, and restricting rising violence against women were also expected to feature prominently.

Congress MLA Diganta Barman reiterated the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for six communities, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia and Tea Tribes, stating that such recognition is essential to safeguard their land and rights.

On the government’s side, several important bills related to tribal welfare and autonomous councils will be taken up for consideration. Amendments to the Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, Deori, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Bodo Kachari, Karbi Welfare, Moran and Matak Autonomous Councils are expected to be tabled. The Assembly will also discuss the Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holdings (Amendment) Act, 2025.