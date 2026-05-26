Assam Assembly Tables UCC Bill for Unified Legal Framework Across Civil Matters

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government laid the UCC (Uniform Civil Code), Assam, 2026 Bill in line with the constitutional principles of equality and secularism in the state assembly today.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled the bill for discussion. The main objective of the UCC is to bring all citizens, particularly women, under one common civil law.

In his X handle, the Chief Minister said, “The introduction of the UCC 2026 Bill in the Assam Assembly paves the way for an on-record discussion on why UCC Assam is the need of the hour and how it will help realize the path laid down by our founding fathers.”

The UCC Bill will establish a single civil legal framework for all residents regarding marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships.

Tabling the bill, Atul said outside the House, “We are confident that women will receive justice through law. Certain existing personal laws contain provisions that create discrimination and inequality. With the implementation of the UCC, women will be able to enjoy equal rights alongside men. The Chief Minister had made his commitment earlier, and accordingly, the bill has now been introduced in the first session after returning to power.”

The bill will repeal the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Act, 2024, to streamline the state’s statutory architecture. However, an essential savings clause is included to ensure that any polygamous marriage solemnised prior to enforcement of this UCC will be regularised and legally protected. This entire codification will successfully balance legal uniformity with cultural sensitivities, positioning Assam as a highly progressive and cohesive state. Scheduled Tribes will remain outside the purview of UCC.

Under the marriage provisions, the bill mandates monogamy and sets a standardized legal age of 21 years for grooms and 18 years for brides. Crucially, the legislation safeguards cultural diversity by granting full freedom of ritual, allowing marriages to be solemnised through any existing religious ceremony or custom, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Ashirvad, Nikah, and Holy Union, Anand Karaj.

To prevent fraud, statewide registration is now going to be a compulsory mandate for all marriages and divorces. Couples must deliver a marriage memorandum to the sub-registrar within 60 days of the ceremony. Furthermore, the bill codifies uniform grounds for divorce – such as cruelty, desertion, or mutual consent – and ensures early childhood custody of children under five ordinarily remains with the mother.

In terms of succession, the bill creates a uniform, gender-equal order of preference for intestate inheritance among Class-1 heirs, which equitably includes the spouse, children, and parents of the deceased. For testamentary succession, any adult of sound mind is granted the legal right to execute a written, witnessed will.

Addressing modern family dynamics, the bill introduces pioneering regulations for live-in relationships by making their registration mandatory within one month. It protects vulnerable individuals by declaring that any child born out of a live-in relationship is fully legitimate and by granting a deserted live-in partner the explicit legal standing to claim financial maintenance through the courts.

This bill sends a strong and unambiguous message that exploitation, fraud and unlawful practices in personal relationships shall not be tolerated. Under the proposed law, bigamy and polygamy shall invite imprisonment up to seven years under Section 82 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Child marriage and marriage without valid consent shall attract imprisonment up to two years, a fine or both, per the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Fraudulent or deceptive marriages through force, coercion or concealment shall be punishable with imprisonment up to seven years along with a fine. Violation of lawful divorce procedure and illegal dissolution of marriage shall invite imprisonment up to three years and a fine, while compelling a divorced person to fulfil unlawful conditions before remarriage shall attract three years’ imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. Marriage within prohibited relationships, unless protected by valid customs, shall be punishable with imprisonment up to six months and a fine up to Rs 50,000.

Further, deliberate non-registration of marriage or divorce within 60 days shall attract a penalty of Rs 10,000. Submission of forged or fabricated documents during registration shall invite imprisonment up to three months or a fine up to Rs 25,000 or both. Similarly, failure to register a live-in relationship within one month shall attract imprisonment up to three months or a fine up to Rs 10,000, while concealment of material facts or furnishing false information in such declarations shall invite imprisonment up to three months and a fine up to Rs 25,000. These provisions are aimed at protecting women, ensuring legal transparency and strengthening social accountability in the state.

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