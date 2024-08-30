Assam Assembly: Veterinary and Fishery University Bill Passed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A new university will be formed by the state government by combining veterinary colleges in the state and the fishery college at Raha. The new university will be named Assam Veterinary and Fishery University. Currently, the veterinary colleges and the fishery college are under the Assam Agriculture University.

A bill for the creation of the new university was passed on the fourth day of the Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly on Thursday. The bill named Assam Veterinary and Fishery University Bill, 2024, was introduced in the House by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora.

On the fourth day, the House also passed the following bills: The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Skill University (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Assam Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and The Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Bill, 2024.

