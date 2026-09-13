Assam: AXX Moots Seven-Point Charter to Uplift Indigenous Muslim Communities

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) has urged the Assam government to take a series of measures for the social, educational, economic and cultural development of the indigenous Goria, Moria, Deshi, Julha and Syed Assamese Muslim communities in the state.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 11, the literary organisation forwarded seven resolutions adopted at an academic and cultural conference of representatives from the five communities held in Guwahati on September 6, 2026. The conference was presided over by Padma Shri Dr Ilias Ali and attended by office-bearers of the organisations representing the communities.

The Xahitya Xabha said the five communities have historically contributed to Assam's social and cultural fabric, folk arts, traditions and heritage, and stressed the need to preserve their distinct identities and cultural traditions while strengthening unity within the greater Assamese society.

Among its key demands, the Xabha called for around 50 bighas of land in areas predominantly inhabited by each community for setting up dedicated cultural centres to preserve their traditional arts, culture, folklore and heritage.

It also sought land and financial assistance for construction of a guest house-cum-community cultural building for each of the five communities in Guwahati.

Another major proposal was the introduction of official community identity cards for members of the Goria, Moria, Deshi, Julha and Syed communities to ensure recognition of their distinct community identities.

The literary organisation further called for constitutional measures to ensure appropriate representation of the communities in the Assam Legislative Assembly and various local bodies, corporations and councils, including reservation of seats or other democratic mechanisms wherever legally permissible.

The Xahitya Xabha also proposed the creation of separate community development councils, backed by secretariat support and special financial grants, to promote the social, educational, economic and cultural development of the communities.

For students, the Xabha sought special scholarships, educational assistance and free or concessional admission facilities for meritorious students from economically weaker sections of these communities.

The seventh resolution calls for documentation and preservation of the history, folk literature, folk culture, traditions and contributions of the five communities to Assam's social life. The Xahitya Xabha said it would take special initiatives in this regard and sought active cooperation from the state government.

The literary body maintained that preserving the distinct identities of communities would not weaken the broader Assamese identity. Rather, it argued, recognition and preservation of cultural diversity would strengthen social harmony, unity and fraternity in Assam.

The Xabha requested the Chief Minister to consider the seven proposals and initiate necessary government measures in coordination with the organisation for the overall development of the five communities.

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