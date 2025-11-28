Conrad Sangma, other NE leaders pitch for united identity struggle

Agartala: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) supremo Conrad K. Sangma and other tribal leaders in the Northeastern states on Thursday called for ‘One North East’ unity to protect the land rights, customs, languages and culture of the people of the region.

Addressing a rally under ‘One North East Thansa (Unity)’ in Agartala, NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma called for unity among the people of the Northeast to protect the land rights, customs, languages and culture of the indigenous people. Sangma, addressing the rally organized by the ruling BJP’s ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), said that the region can advance only through collective strength and solidarity.

“We have to protect our land, customs, languages and culture, and for that we are now united with ‘One North East’,” the NPP’s National President said. He added that the predecessors of the Northeast fought relentlessly for the development of the region and the all-around welfare of the people, but the situation has changed with internal divisions weakening the collective voice.

“We are divided into different communities, and our voices and strength have weakened. We have to remain united and move forward unitedly to achieve our goals. Whatever challenges we face, we must fight together,” Sangma said, while also appreciating the consistent efforts of TMP supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma for the cause of the indigenous people.

Speaking at the rally, TMP’s founder, Chief Debbarma, alleged that objections are raised only when the TMP organises public meetings in Agartala.

“There is no objection when CPI (M) and Congress hold rallies, but when TMP calls a public meeting, objections emerge,” he said without naming the BJP-led Tripura government. Debbarma, also a former royal scion, criticized national parties, alleging that they have weakened regional political forces across several states. “National parties have either eliminated or weakened regional parties in Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab. People in Delhi do not like the people of the Northeast,” he claimed. Reiterating the demand for ‘Tipraland’, he said, “One day we will definitely achieve Tipraland. We must fight jointly with all regional parties to achieve our demands and protect our rights.” The party has also been demanding “Greater Tipraland”, a separate state for tribals under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution – and the early conduct of the long-pending Village Committee elections within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas and deportation of the illegal migrants.

Since 2021, the TMP has been governing the 30-member politically significant TTAADC, which covers two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km area and is home to over 12.16 lakh people, about 84 per cent of whom are tribals.

Besides Sangma and Debbarma, several other prominent tribal leaders from different Northeastern states addressed the rally, which was considered a significant political event for Tripura politics.

The leaders who spoke at the gathering include former Speaker of the Manipur Assembly and former Minister Hemochandra Singh; founder of the People’s Party from Assam’s Dima Hasao district, Daniel Langthasa; NPP’s National Working President J. M. Sangma; former BJP national spokesperson and former Nagaland Minister Mmhonlumo Kikon; founder and president of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front, Ajoy Edwards; and veteran leader from Manipur R. K. Meghen.

Meanwhile, on November 4, the NPP and the TMP, along with other regional parties and leaders from the Northeastern states, after a summit in New Delhi, announced the formation of a new regional political front under a single banner to highlight the causes of the indigenous people of the region. (IANS)

