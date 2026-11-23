A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Widespread concern and commotion have gripped Patharkandi area of Sribhumi district following allegations that Hizb ut-Tahrir, a Bangladesh-based banned extremist organisation, has set up an office in Jurbari locality.

According to local reports, the outfit, is now attempting to expand its footprint on Assam soil by establishing a permanent base. Police have interrogated two persons who allegedly convened a meeting of the outfit. They have been identified as Fakhrul Hossain and Arif Hossain.

Local sources allege that over 50 individuals joined the organisation during the inauguration of its purported office in Jurbari.

As news surfaced, it sparked intense discussion and anxiety across Patharkandi and the entire Sribhumi district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

The allegations have raised serious questions about how an organisation banned in Bangladesh managed to set up an office in Assam.

In particular, a section of local residents questioned the vigilance of the police and intelligence agencies, given that the office is located not far from the Patharkandi Police Station.

Meanwhile, protesters staged demonstrations in Jurbari demanding the immediate closure of the office, and identification and arrest of those involved.

Notably, a section of local Muslim residents have also voiced strong opposition to the organisation’s presence.

Emphasising the need to preserve peace, communal harmony, and social stability in the region, they urged the administration to take swift and decisive action against such groups.

The matter has put the role of Sribhumi Police under scrutiny, with several quarters expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of visible administrative action even after the allegations came to light.

Demands are mounting for an immediate high-level investigation to uncover the truth behind the alleged office set-up, recruitment drive, and organisational activities.

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