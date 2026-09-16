Assam: Basistha Police Arrest Nine Members of Interstate Car-Lifting Gang

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Basistha police arrest nine members of a vehicle-lifting gang that lifts vehicles in Assam and hand them to their contact in Nagaland for onwards transfer to other states.

The nine arrested members of the gang are Rahit Thakuria, alias Raj of Nellie; Naba Das of Bhotgaon in the Kokrajhar district; Manoj Thakuri of Mazbat; Dawood Haque of Tezpur; Bhaskar Kalita of Tezpur; Ram Chettry of Mazbat; Asif Khan of Mazbat; Raju Deka, alias Petla of Sarthebari; and Jun Deka alias Boltu of Hengrabari in Baksa.

The police also recovered a white Breeza (AS03AP4729), a Bajaj Pulsar 220F (AS01EM3625), two bamboo sticks, seven mobile phones, a screwdriver, two master keys, an allen key, a tester screwdriver, and a wrench from the possession of the nine.

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