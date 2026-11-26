STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Even as the countdown to Phase II (or population enumeration) of Census 2027 has begun, hectic preparations are underway to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise across Assam.

Following the culmination of a four-day master trainers' training programme at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in the city on November 20, the focus has now shifted to conducting the next phase of training programmes for field trainers, and enumerators and supervisors.

Accordingly, training for the field trainers, and enumerators and supervisors has been scheduled from the first week of December across the state.

Altogether 66 master trainers, which included 50 officials from various districts of Assam and 16 officials from the Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Assam, who received training at the master trainers' training programme from national trainers will now train field trainers in their respective districts and municipal corporations.

The field trainers will thereafter train grassroots enumerators and supervisors.

The DCO has set a target of completing all the training programmes in Assam by mid-January 2027 prior to Magh Bihu festivities.

The door-to-door population enumeration is scheduled from January 25, 2027, and approximately 90,000 government officials will be involved in Phase II of the Census 2027.

DCO sources said, since the Census 2027 is being conducted in digital mode, the training programmes are focusing on technical preparedness and operational procedures needed for accurate data collection.

Phase II of Census 2027, or the population enumeration, will have 11 questions more than the last census conducted in 2011.Thus, from the previous 29, the population enumeration will now have 40 questions.

Enumerators will put these 40 questions to households during their door-to-door visit of households between January 25 and February 28, 2027.

The 40 questions will broadly cover basic demographics and identity, family and ancestry details, caste, education and digital literacy, migration and residence, and health and welfare, such as place and location of COVID-19 vaccination.

The questions will also include details on Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, number of bank accounts, etc.

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