STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Phase II of Census 2027, or the population enumeration, will have 11 questions more than the last census conducted in 2011.Thus, from the previous 29, the population enumeration will now have 40 questions.

Enumerators will put these 40 questions to households during their door-to-door visit of households between January 25 and February 28, 2027.

The 40 questions will broadly cover basic demographics and identity, family and ancestry details, caste, education and digital literacy, migration and residence, and health and welfare, such as place and location of COVID-19 vaccination.

The question will include details on Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, number of bank accounts, etc.

To feature open-ended recording of caste and sub-caste for all respondents, this is the first time that independent India will be enumerating caste outside of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Following the population enumeration between January 25 and February 28, 2027, there will be a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2027.

First conducted in 1931, the Census 2027 will be the 16th census to be conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, as part of the preparation for Phase II of the census, a four-day residential master trainers' training programme commenced at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in the city from Tuesday. The programme will culminate on November 20.

Altogether 66 master trainers are participating in the programme, including 50 officials from various districts of Assam and 16 officials from the Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Assam.

The programme is aimed at preparing a trained pool of master trainers who will further impart training to field trainers for the smooth and effective conduct of Census 2027 across the state.

The technical sessions on Day-1 covered various aspects of population enumeration, including census concepts, procedures, schedules, field-level protocols and the use of digital tools and applications developed for Census 2027.

The sessions also included interactive discussions and practical demonstrations to familiarise participants with their roles and responsibilities.

The participants have been divided into two batches to ensure focused learning and effective interaction. The programme will continue over the next three days with technical and practical sessions to strengthen the training capabilities of the master trainers and prepare them for conducting further training programmes across Assam.

The inaugural session was attended by director-cum-chief principal census officer of Assam Biswajit Pegu, state government's nodal officer for Census 2027 and General Administration Department additional secretary Partha Pegu, and IIE faculty member ASS Dewan.

Addressing the participants, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of census in supporting evidence-based planning, policy formulation and effective governance. They also emphasised the responsibility of master trainers in ensuring proper training of field functionaries and maintaining accuracy and quality in the collection of census data.

The training is being conducted by four national trainers - joint director-cum-joint chief principal census officer Bikash Nath, and deputy directors-cum-deputy chief principal census officers Paragjyoti Borkakoty, Pragyan Jyoti Khound and Nayan Moni Gogoi.

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