The manufacturing unit is expected to play an important role in the country's defence.

OUR BUREAU

GUWAHATI/RANGIA: Assam enters defence ecosystem and welcomed its first anchor investment.

Under the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday performed Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for a defence equipment manufacturing facility in Rangia.

Being set up by Speed4 Defence Systems Private Limited at the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Industrial Estate at Tulsibari in Rangia, the facility will be used to make drones, anti-drone systems and other equipment for armed forces of the country.

The manufacturing unit is expected to play an important role in the country's defence.

The Mumbai-based defence manufacturing company will initially invest around Rs 50 crore to establish the facility on approximately 14 acres of land.

Production is targeted to commence by January 2028. Once fully operational, the facility will have the capacity to manufacture around 5,000 prefabricated rapidly deployable structures, 300 underground bunkers and protective structures, 100 counter-drone systems and 1,500 drones annually.

The project is expected to generate around 150 direct employment opportunities in the first phase, with the number likely to increase to approximately 500 upon attaining full operational capacity.

The company also plans to involve local suppliers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ancillary industries in 25 to 30 per cent of its production and supply chain. This will create business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, machinery manufacturers, construction firms, suppliers and service providers.

In addition to establishing the manufacturing facility, the company plans to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati in research, development, innovation and the advancement of new technologies.

The partnership will provide students, researchers and faculty members of IIT Guwahati with opportunities to work on practical defence and engineering challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Bhumi Pujan of the defence manufacturing project at Tulsibari marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Assam's industrial development.

Emphasising promotion of industries that can meet national requirements and accelerate the state's development alongside traditional industries, he referred to the semiconductor manufacturing facility being established at Jagiroad.

He said following the success in bringing the semiconductor industry to Assam, the state government is now focusing on developing the defence manufacturing sector.

And as part of this initiative, the government would amend the Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, 2025, to make the state more attractive to defence equipment manufacturing companies.

Noting that the country's defence forces procure various equipment worth around Rs 2 lakh crore annually and that India also exports a significant volume of defence products, the Chief Minister pointed out that no defence manufacturing industry had so far been established in Assam or the Northeast.

He said Speed4 Defence Systems Private Limited has now come forward to set up the first such manufacturing facility in the region.

He also referred to the state government's decision to develop a Defence Park on around 6,000 bighas of land at Jagiroad.

The Chief Minister also informed the gathering that the state government is planning to send 10,000 young people to Gujarat in 20 batches to familiarise them with the industrial ecosystem and draw inspiration from the state's industrial development.

Stating that the government had succeeded in attracting investments worth Rs 3,400 crore to the Rangia Assembly Constituency, he announced a manufacturing unit for water storage tanks would soon be established at Tulsibari.

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