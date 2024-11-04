Assam: Bids called for DPR of LGBI-Jalukbari elevated corridor

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to improve connectivity from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at Borjhar to Jalukbari by constructing a six-lane elevated road. The decision has been taken in light of recent expansion work at the airport, traffic issues posed by the expansion of city limits, and the usual daily traffic chaos at the Jalukbari point.

MoRTH has assigned the work on the proposed elevated road to the National Highways of India (NHAI). Now, NHAI has recently invited tenders for consultancy services for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for upgrading the stretch from LGBI airport to Jalukbari section of NH-17 (new)/NH 37 (old). The 12-km stretch will greatly ease the transportation woes of the people of the city as well as those travelling from other states of the NE to catch a flight from LGBI airport.

NHAI sources explained that this stretch of road is currently a four-lane one, and it was formerly a National Highway under the Assam PWD (NH division). PWD has handed over the road to NHAI for the upgrading work. NHAI sources disclosed that, as per initial plans, the six-lane elevated road will be on top of the existing four-lane road, which will remain as is.

The expansion work of the LGBI airport, though delayed considerably, is expected to be completed by next year. Flights from LGBI now go directly to Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia, etc.

Meanwhile, expansion work on the alternative route to the airport from Dharapur via SOS Village in Mirzapur is going on.

