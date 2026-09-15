CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to DCs: ‘Be in the Field, Be Visible and Be Accessible’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: To make the administration more people-friendly, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the district commissioners to 'be in the field, be visible and be accessible'.

The conference of DCs held in Jorhat discussed, apart from the law and order situation, district-wise development activities, public grievances, public amenities, and more. The Chief Minister's thrust was on strengthening district-wise development and a people-centric administration. He asked them to refrain from the 9 am to 5 pm mindset and instead work 24x7 to make Assam the number one ranking state in the country.

The Chief Secretary, senior bureaucrats and all ministers were present at the conference. The core agenda was formulating a new roadmap for grassroots governance, reviewing state schemes and improving public service delivery.

The CM said to the DCs that the benefits provided by the government should reach the last person. He also emphasised accessible public administration and smoother service delivery so that no middleman can enter between the people and the administration.

He further stressed the importance of revenue earning from different sources. He also urged them to ensure proper utilisation of all government infrastructure and prevent misuse.

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