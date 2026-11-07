Assam: BIS raids Bijni jewellery shop over alleged fake hallmarking

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the eve of Dhanteras and as part of its crackdown on misuse of BIS Hallmark in gold jewellery, sleuths of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati, conducted a search and seizure operation at M/s Maa Kali Jewellery, located at Panbari Road, Bijni in Chirang district on Thursday.

During the operation, the BIS enforcement team detected that the establishment was allegedly involved in selling gold jewellery bearing fake BIS Hallmarks. Approximately 24.420 grams of such gold jewellery were also seized from the premises.

BIS sources said action is being initiated against the offenders under sections 14(2) and 15(3) of the BIS Act, 2016.

The use of fake or spurious hallmarks constitutes a serious violation of the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016. Hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts has been made mandatory by the Government of India in notified districts to protect consumers and ensure the purity of gold.

A genuine BIS Hallmark comprises three essential components - the BIS logo, the purity mark and a unique six-digit alphanumeric HUID code. Consumers can verify the authenticity of hallmarked jewellery through the BIS Care App.

Under the BIS Act, violations are punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with a fine of not less than Rs one lakh, which may extend up to five times the value of the goods or articles produced, sold, offered for sale or marked with a Standard Mark, including Hallmark, or both.

The Act states that the goods or articles notified in sub-section (1) of section 14, may be sold through retail outlets certified by the bureau after such goods or articles have been assessed for conformity to the relevant standard by testing and marking center, recognised by the Bureau and marked with Hallmark or Standard Mark, as the case may be, as specified by regulations.

No certified jeweller or seller shall sell or display or offer to sell any notified goods or articles, notwithstanding that he has been granted certification, with the Standard Mark, including Hallmark, or any colorable imitation thereof, unless such goods or article is marked with a Standard Mark or Hallmark, in a manner as may be specified by regulations, and unless such goods or article conforms to the relevant standard.

BIS regularly undertakes search and seizure operations whenever information or complaints regarding violations of the BIS Act are received, with the objective of safeguarding consumer interests and preventing the sale of non-conforming and counterfeit products.

Appealing citizens to report instances of mandatory products being sold without BIS certification or registration, as well as any misuse of the ISI Mark or BIS Hallmark, the bureau said complaints and information may be submitted to its Guwahati branch office, or sent via email to ghbo@bis.gov.in.

BIS has assured that the identity of individuals providing such information will be kept confidential.

Meanwhile, Shouvik Chanda, Scientist-E, director and head of BIS Guwahati, has urged consumers to purchase only hallmarked gold jewellery bearing a valid six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number from BIS-licensed jewellers to ensure the authenticity and purity of gold.

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