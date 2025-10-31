Chaos Erupts in Bongaigaon as Roi Roi Binale's First Show Cancelled Amid Technical Glitch

Bongaigaon: As the dawn ascends over Assam, cinemas throughout the state ready themselves for an event of monumental significance. For thousands of people who grew up with Zubeen Garg’s voice and vision, this last farewell movie, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, is not just a cinematic event, but an emotional journey.

However, chaos erupted at Bongaigaon’s Jolly Max Cinema Hall. A technical issue caused the much-anticipated first-day, first-show of the movie to be abruptly cancelled. After learning of the cancellation, fans who had assembled since early dawn to witness the beloved Zubeen Gargs' last masterwork became enraged.

Furthermore, the incident caused a number of spectators to voice their annoyance. They sternly criticised the theatre's administration for their lack of coordination. Questioning the authorities, the fans expressed their frustrations, “Why prevent us from watching the show, we deserved to?” Others blamed the authorities' carelessness in knowing the tickets were sold out but not anticipating the surge.

Disappointed spectators demanded answers after the tense moments outside the hall as a result of the unplanned disturbance. Fans were even more furious when the owner revealed that the movie would be premiered at the second show. They questioned why, given that the management was already aware of the problem, the subsequent group of viewers should have to endure the same discomfort. Particularly on the first day of such an emotionally significant release of the icon’s fans, many called the occurrence utterly heartbreaking.