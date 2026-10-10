Assam: BJP's Devasish Sharma Secures Landslide Victory in Nagaon By-Poll

Devasish Sharma wins by a huge margin as religious minority voters seek change & development

A Correspondent

Nagaon: As widely anticipated, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma registered a landslide victory in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency by-election, fulfilling the expectations of party supporters who had confidently predicted that the BJP's lotus would bloom in Nagaon this time.

Sharma defeated his nearest rival AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal by a margin of 1,40,209 votes.

According to the result, 14,49,479 voters exercised their franchise in the by-election. The BJP candidate secured 7,10,622 votes, while Ajmal received 5,70,413 votes and Congress candidate Shivamoni Bora managed to win 1,28,743 votes.

A total of 15 candidates contested the by-election. However, the principal electoral contest was between Sharma and Ajmal, while Bora had to settle for third place.

The result represents a major setback for the Congress in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency. The party's failure to secure a leading position, despite its traditional support base, has raised questions about its electoral strategy and its ability to retain the confidence of voters in the constituency.

The BJP's emphatic victory, particularly in a constituency where religious minority voters have historically played a decisive role, marks a significant development in the political landscape of Nagaon.

The Nagaon parliamentary constituency has approximately 19.02 lakh registered voters, including more than 11.48 lakh religious minority voters and over 7.58 lakh Hindu voters.

Religious minority voters outnumber Hindu voters by nearly four lakh and have traditionally played a decisive role in determining electoral outcomes in the constituency. A substantial section of these voters has generally supported the Congress.

Against this backdrop, the reported shift in support towards the BJP in the Nagaon by-election has emerged as one of the most significant features of the electoral outcome. The development is being viewed as a notable political change in a constituency where minority voters have traditionally exercised considerable electoral influence.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's intensive five-day campaign played a significant role in strengthening the BJP candidate's prospects. The party's carefully planned electoral strategy and aggressive campaigning effectively countered the efforts of opposition parties, including the Congress and the AIUDF.

Having served as commissioner of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, Sharma had established cordial relations with people belonging to all castes, communities, ethnic groups and religions.

During the by-election campaign, he succeeded in winning the trust and confidence of a broad section of the electorate. This widespread acceptance helped him secure a decisive victory despite facing considerable challenges.

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