Assam Board Allows Vernacular Class IX Students to Study Maths, Science in English

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division I, has clarified that students enrolled in any other mediums can study General Mathematics and General Science in the English medium, provided their school has the necessary teaching facilities for these subjects.

In its notification, ASSEB said, “There is no bar for students of Class IX to study General Mathematics and General Science in the English medium, even if he/she is studying the remaining subjects in another medium, provided the school has the facility to teach these two subjects in the English medium.”

ASSEB further clarified that, as the Class IX registration process is nearly complete for the academic session 2026–27, no changes are required to the registration process or registration cards of students opting for English-medium mathematics and science while studying other subjects in a different medium.

The Board assured schools and students that the mention of a single medium during Class IX registration will not create any issue in the future. When students become eligible to appear in the HSLC examination, their subject-wise medium details will be separately captured to ensure proper evaluation of answer scripts.

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