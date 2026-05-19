Assam Minister Atul Bora to Handle Parliamentary Affairs for Interim Period

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As an interim measure, Cabinet Minister Atul Bora will look after the parliamentary affairs department with immediate effect. After the Chief Minister’s nod, the Parliament Affairs Department issued a notification signed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota. The notification said that on the advice of the Chief Minister, Atul Bora will look after the matters pertaining to the Parliament Affairs Department as an interim arrangement.

After the notification, Minister Bora discussed matters related to the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly with Pro Tem Speaker Chandramohan Patowary today.

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