Assam Board Mandates Aadhaar Biometric Update for Class XI Applicants

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has directed all district Inspectors of Schools to ensure that students applying for admission to Class XI have completed mandatory Aadhaar biometric updates.

In an official notification, the Board stated that the directive follows a communication received from the Regional Office of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in Guwahati, dated January 7, 2026.

According to the order, all students in the age group of 5 to 15 years and those above 15 years must complete the Aadhaar Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) process.

More importantly, the order states that, from the current academic year onwards, students seeking admission to Class XI will be required to verify whether their Aadhaar MBU process has been completed while registering on the DARPAN portal.

The Board has instructed Inspectors of Schools across all districts to issue necessary directions to educational institutions under their jurisdiction to ensure that eligible students complete the biometric update prior to admission into Class XI.

The Assam State School Education Board has urged all Inspectors of Schools to take immediate steps to implement the directive smoothly.

