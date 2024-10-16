Assam: Bye-poll in 5 Legislative Assembly Constituencies on November 13, 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bye-election to five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) will be on November 13, 2024.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of India, Rajiv Kumar, announced the schedule of the bye-election in Assam in New Delhi today.

The five LACs going to poll are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. According to the schedule of the bye-poll, the issue of gazette notification is on October 18, the last date of filing nominations is October 25, the date of scrutiny of the nominations is October 28, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30, the date of the poll is November 13, the date of counting is November 23, and the date before which the election shall be completed is November 25, 2024.

The resignation of MLA Parimal Suklabaidya from Dhalai LAC, MLA Jayanta Basumatary from Sidli LAC, MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury from Bongaigaon LAC, Ranjit Dutta from Behali LAC, and Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri LAC necessitated the bye-election. All these five MLAs made it to the Lok Sabha in the last parliamentary election.

With the announcement of the schedule for the bye-poll, the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the Assembly Constituency going for election is included.

The ECI further said that the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Assam was held in 2021 as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 1976. After that in 2023, hence, the delimitation of the Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies of Assam was done. The existing Legislative Assembly of Assam has been constituted prior to the delimitation exercise, which was completed in 2023. The bye-election in five vacancies of Assam Legislative Assembly shall be held as per pre-delimitation status.

The Commission has also prepared a special electoral roll with respect to July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date for the conduct of bye-elections of these assemblies. The final publication of the electoral roll with reference to July 1, 2024 as the qualifying date for these constituencies has been done on August 20, 2024.

