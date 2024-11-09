Assam: Byepoll in five LACs charges up atmosphere; 34 candidates are in fray

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The bye-election in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the state has assumed the atmosphere of a general election, with key leaders and star campaigners of major political parties like the BJP, Congress, AGP, UPPL, and BPF putting their weight behind their respective candidates. The polling day is November 13, and counting of votes will be done on November 23.

The atmosphere is politically charged in the five LACs as the Lok Sabha election was held a few months ago and the next Assembly election in Assam is scheduled to be held after one year and five months, in 2026.

Despite Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma being busy with the Jharkhand election, he took time off to campaign in the five LACs in the last three days. Generally, it is seen that the ministers and MLAs head to the battlefield during the general election. But this time, Dispur has been emptied of MLAs and Ministers in this byepoll itself, lending an air of grave importance to this election.

The battle is mainly concentrated in the LACs of Behali and Samaguri, where most of the leaders of the BJP and Congress have been campaigning. It has become a prestige issue for both ruling and opposition parties to win in these two LACs.

Altogether 34 candidates are in the fray for the byepoll, with 8 in Dholai constituency, 3 in Sidli, 8 in Bongaigaon, 4 in Behali, and 11 in Samaguri.

The polling hours are from 7 am to 5 pm on November 13. The total electors in the five LACs are 9,12,025, of which 4,55,124 are male candidates, 4,56,882 are female candidates, and 19 are of the third gender. The total number of polling stations is 1,078.

The key candidates in the fray: Nihar Ranjan Das (BJP) and Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha (Congress) in Dholai, Nirmal Kumar Brahma (UPPL), Suddho Kumar Basumatary (BPF), and Sanjib Warie (Congress) in Sidli, Diptimayee Choudhury (AGP) and Brajenjit Singha (Congress) in Bongaigaon, Diganta Ghatowal (BJP) and Jayatna Borah (Congress) in Behali, and Diplu Ranjan Sarmah (BJP) and Tanzil Hussain (Congress) in Samaguri, among others.

