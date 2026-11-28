STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam is set to get two more reserved forests (RFs). With this, their number is set to go up to 314. Currently, there are 312 notified RFs in the state with 17,864 sq km area.

Chaired by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Cabinet approved the proposal for creation of the two new RFs on Friday.

While one forest reserve will be created in Burachapori, Sonitpur district over an area spanning 12.49 hectare (ha), the other will come up in Nakhati, Lumding in Hojai district and spanning 6.5 ha area.

Incidentally, both the proposed RFs will be created in the areas that were freed from encroachers by authorities.

Of course, the Chief Minister clarified before the media that public hearings will be conducted, before formally notifying the two RFs.

The cabinet also approved Rs 145 crore approved for giving scooties to higher secondary (HS) students securing 80% and above. Each scooty has been estimated to cost the state exchequer Rs 80,000.

Two investment proposals worth Rs 253 crore were also cleared by the cabinet.

While Gangwal Healthcare Private Limited has submitted a proposal to make an investment worth Rs 152 crore in Tinsukia, Godrej Group has proposed Rs 101-crore investment in Cachar.

The cabinet also approved allotting 35 acre land at Panchgram in Cachar district to Godrej Group for palm oil cultivation.

Further, 50 bigha land has been allotted to Ramakrishna Mission for setting up a school at Khrupetia in Darrang district.

Boundary for the Guwahati Satellite City too was approved at the cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister said that the media that public hearings will be conducted before finalising the boundary.

Finally, the cabinet approved delimitation proposal for new municipal boards announced recently.

Also Read: Assam Government Dismisses Executive Engineer Over Financial Irregularities in MPLAD Funds