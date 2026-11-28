STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government Assam has dismissed one Public Works (Roads & National Highways) Department official from service over financial irregularities in the utilisation of MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

As per an order issued by PW (Roads & NH) Department, East Guwahati Territorial Road Division assistant executive engineer Diganta Kalita has been dismissed for procedural and financial irregularities in the utilisation of MPLAD funds of Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The department issued the dismissal order after the conclusion of departmental proceedings, in which all 12 charges levelled against the officer were found established.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had also concurred with the proposed penalty of dismissal through a letter dated August 25, 2026.

Kalita was placed under suspension with effect from March 18, 2023, following allegations of procedural and financial irregularities in the execution of works under the MPLAD scheme.

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) subsequently conducted an investigation and submitted a detailed report along with supporting documents in May 2023.

The department initiated disciplinary proceedings in June 2023. Following an initial inquiry, which was found inconclusive, the matter was referred to the State Enquiry Officer, Assam, for a fresh investigation.

Meanwhile, the government also accorded sanction for prosecution against Kalita in January 2024, and a charge sheet was filed before the Special Judge, Assam, on June 23, 2025.

In its inquiry report submitted on June 30, 2026, the State Enquiry Officer held all 12 charges against the officer to be established.

The officer was subsequently given an opportunity to submit his representation, which he did on July 27, 2026, denying all the charges.

However, the disciplinary authority rejected his defence after examining the investigation report, forensic evidence, inquiry findings and his representation.

The government notification stated that a joint physical verification had revealed that 17 projects were entirely fictitious, while no work had been executed in another 22 projects.

The officer was also found to have prepared and signed estimates for all 44 schemes, including schemes in which he was not officially designated as the technical member.

The forensic examination conducted by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Guwahati, reportedly established a strong probability that the signatures on bearer cheques used to withdraw government funds belonged to Kalita.

The findings also linked his signatures to completion certificates for fictitious or unexecuted projects.

The inquiry further found that the GST identification number of M/s Deka Enterprise, whose invoices were used in connection with the schemes, was fictitious, as confirmed by the Commissioner of Taxes, Assam.

Rejecting the officer's contention that the criminal charges were yet to be established in court, the disciplinary authority observed that departmental proceedings are governed by the standard of preponderance of probability rather than proof beyond reasonable doubt.

The authority held that the established charges amounted to gross financial irregularities, dereliction of duty and violation of Rule 3 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

The government has clarified that the dismissal order will not affect the recovery of misappropriated government funds through appropriate civil or legal mechanisms or the ongoing criminal proceedings against the officer.

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