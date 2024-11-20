Assam Cabinet Approves Key Decision to Rename Karimganj as Sribhumi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet took a lot of decisions on panchayat polls, renaming a district, holding the investment and infrastructure summit, etc., today.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Cabinet decided to rename the Karimganj district as Sribhumi district as the name ‘Karimganj’ doesn’t have any historical explanation, nor does it have any meaning in the dictionary. The government has already changed the names of many villages and places following certain norms. Karimganj falls in that list. This decision will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district.”

On the forthcoming panchayat poll, the Chief Minister said, “The Cabinet has decided to complete the panchayat poll by February 10, 2025. The Cabinet set December 30 for the publication of the final voter list for the panchayat poll that will be held in two phases in January next.”

The Chief Minister further said that the State Government would hold the Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 from February 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the summit, he said. He said that the first such summit in Assam, called Advantage Assam in 2018, was an investment-oriented summit. However, the summit that this government is going to hold will be about investment as well as infrastructure, he said. He further said that unlike the Advantage Assam, this summit would have a thrust on domestic components even as there would be foreign components as well.

The Chief Minister said, “To achieve the state government’s plan to increase forest cover and accelerate the adoption of agro-forestry as a significant component of the agricultural eco-system, the Cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Agro-Forestry Policy, 2024.” The Cabinet has accorded approval to implement 94 projects with Rs 70 crore in the soil conservation and agriculture sector. These projects will be carried out under NABARD’s RIDF-XXX.

The Cabinet has given approval to designate Assam State Space Application Centre as state nodal agency for policy support pertaining to remote sensing GIS, GPS and drone survey in the state.

