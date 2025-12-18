New Representatives Elected to Lead Assam District Administration Employees’ Association

Silchar: In a remarkable show of unity and consensus amongst the membership of the organisation, Tarashankar Das and Bikash Dutta were unanimously elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the Assam District Administration Employees’ Association (ADAEA) during its biennial general meeting held in Silchar. The leadership changeover had no electoral contest associated with it, as that particular aspect reflects the shared confidence of the members in the new office-bearers elected into power.
The meeting kicked off with the flag unfurling in the association, signifying continuation and shared commitment. This was followed by the presentation of an editorial report and a thorough debate on significant organisational and service matters that were being encountered by workers in district administration. Thus paving the way for formalities to be followed in the afternoon.
Furthermore, in the afternoon session, the outgoing executive committee was dissolved, which saw the end of its term. The house began moving towards the formation of a new committee to serve the next two years, and the names put forward by members for the portfolio of President and General Secretary were Tarashankar Das and Bikash Dutta, respectively. Since no other nominations were being put forward, the nominees were declared elected unopposed, and the house erupted into applause.
In his address to the gathering after being elected as the president, Tarashankar Das expressed his thanks to the members for re-appointing their trust in him. He stated that the consensus-building mandate showed the overall strength and maturity demonstrated by the association. He assured that his presidency would address the rights, dignity, and welfare of the workers in the district administration, besides emphasising unity in the organisation and a constructive mode of engagement with the government.
General Secretary Bikash Dutta terms his unopposed election as "an honour as well as a responsibility," while expressing his heartfelt thanks to the members for reposing their faith in him. "The immediate tasks before me in my new term would be to enhance the sense of organisational discipline, pursue pending issues regarding services as well as welfare of the members, as also improve the channels of communication between our association and the members," Dutta said.
Members who attended the meeting showed appreciation for the smooth transfer of leadership, which was considered an indication of the cohesiveness within the group. Members also looked forward to the new team of leaders being at the forefront of the association, thereby making the group effective in the servicing of the interests of employees within the district administration in the Assam government.