New Representatives Elected to Lead Assam District Administration Employees’ Association

Silchar: In a remarkable show of unity and consensus amongst the membership of the organisation, Tarashankar Das and Bikash Dutta were unanimously elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the Assam District Administration Employees’ Association (ADAEA) during its biennial general meeting held in Silchar. The leadership changeover had no electoral contest associated with it, as that particular aspect reflects the shared confidence of the members in the new office-bearers elected into power.

The meeting kicked off with the flag unfurling in the association, signifying continuation and shared commitment. This was followed by the presentation of an editorial report and a thorough debate on significant organisational and service matters that were being encountered by workers in district administration. Thus paving the way for formalities to be followed in the afternoon.