Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the voracious Brahmaputra gobbling up its banks at a rapid pace, the width of the mighty river keeps on widening in its stretches in Assam, barring Guwahati. The width of the river has increased by over 4.6 km in the past few years in Dhubri, posing a serious threat.

The seemingly calm Brahmaputra is very critical for its strong undercurrent. This phenomenon may be one of the reasons behind the river's increasing width due to erosion.

The width of the mighty river was 8.44 km in 2011 in Dhubri, which increased to 13.087 km in 2025-26. These two figures clearly illustrate the river's erosion trend. If this erosion trend continues, the width of the river in Dhubri will be around 20 km after 20 years. Maybe the lack of adequate preventive measures led to the fast widening of the river in Dhubri.

The Brahmaputra has its origin in Tibet, and it flows to Assam through Arunachal Pradesh. Several dams are under construction upstream of the river. Only a scientific study of the entire course of the river can suggest fruitful measures to prevent erosion. Such a study is possible if Delhi and Dispur have the same willpower to solve the problem.

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