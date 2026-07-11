Assam Tables Jan Vishwas Reform Bill to Ease Business Rules, Boost Investment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has introduced the Assam Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, a major reform initiative aimed at reducing regulatory burdens, simplifying approvals and promoting investment across education, urban planning, fire safety, land administration and cinema regulation. The bill was tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The bill proposes amendments to six state acts administered by different departments as part of the state government's ongoing Jan Vishwas reforms.

The bill proposes amendments to the following six Acts: Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation and Management) Act, 2006; Assam Private Universities Act, 2007; Assam Town and Country Planning Act, 1959; Assam Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2025; Assam Regulation of Reclassification and Reclassification-cum-Transfer of Lands Act, 2015; and Assam Cinema (Regulation) Act, 1953.

The bill amends the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation and Management) Act, 2006, by significantly reducing the minimum land requirement for non-government schools. For Lower Primary (LP) and Middle English (ME) schools, the minimum land requirement has been reduced to 2 bighas in rural areas and 1 bigha in municipal and town areas. For High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools and Composite Schools, the requirement has been revised to 3 bighas in rural areas and 1 bigha in urban areas. Institutions constructing multi-storeyed buildings must comply with government-approved building bye-laws.

The bill also allows for permission for private schools to use playgrounds, libraries, gymnasiums and multipurpose halls of nearby government schools on payment of prescribed charges and subject to conditions notified by the state government.

On the other hand, the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007, is proposed to be amended by reducing the minimum land requirement for establishing private universities. The revised norms prescribe 10 acres (30 bighas) outside municipal limits and 7.27 acres (22 bighas) within municipal limits. The bill also proposes reducing the mandatory built-up area to 8,000 square metres, while requiring institutions to provide boundary walls, adequate sanitation facilities, disabled-friendly infrastructure and compliance with disaster safety norms.

Moreover, the bill introduces major changes to the Assam Town and Country Planning Act, 1959, by creating a legal framework for regional plans and regional development authorities. The proposed amendments empower the state government to notify regional development authorities for integrated planning across multiple local areas and prepare regional plans for balanced development. The legislation also enables the government to extend the validity of an existing Master Plan until a revised plan is finalised, preventing administrative gaps in urban planning.

Amendments to the Assam Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2025, seek to align the state's fire safety regulations with the National Building Construction Standards. The Bill also proposes a single-window Fire Safety Certificate mechanism and empowers the government to relax specified building bye-law parameters through notifications where appropriate.

A major reform under the Assam Regulation of Reclassification and Reclassification-cum-Transfer of Lands Act, 2015, exempts Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and solar power projects from obtaining prior permission from the District Commissioner for reclassification of agricultural land, subject to specified exclusions. Instead, eligible applicants will be able to complete the process through a self-declaration and online premium payment mechanism. The bill also removes the requirement for prior approval when changing one category of non-agricultural land to another non-agricultural use.

The proposed amendments to the Assam Cinema (Regulation) Act, 1953, will simplify the review and appeal process while removing redundant provisions to improve administrative efficiency.

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