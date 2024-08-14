Assam Cabinet decisions: Dispur to lay a bill on preservation of urban water bodies

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With a view to serving twin purposes—mitigating artificial urban floods and preserving groundwater—the state government is going to introduce the Assam Urban Area Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Bill, 2024, in the forthcoming Assembly session beginning on August 22.

Disclosing the decisions taken by the Cabinet today, Minister Keshab Mahanta said, “The Cabinet approved the introduction of the Assam Urban Area Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Bill, 2024, in the coming Assembly session. Such an act that exists now is meant for only the water bodies of Guwahati. However, the new act to be enacted will cover the water bodies of all urban areas in the state. After the proposed act becomes a reality, the government will conduct a survey of the urban water bodies in the state. The government will form a state-level committee to be headed by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singal and district-level committees to be headed by respective district commissioners. The committees will submit their survey reports within three months. The government will notify urban water bodies based on the reports of the survey.”

The Minister further said, “The Act will have provisions for three-year prison terms and a fine of Rs 1 lakh if any notified water body, including private ones, is filled up. In cases of private ownership, water bodies of six bighas or more will be notified and come under the Act. The government will preserve the natural water bodies and water channels first. The next priority is making urban water bodies under illegal occupation free from encroachment. The act will also have provisions for companies to adopt urban water bodies.”

Minster Ranoj Pegu said, “Following problems among the public, the offline system of paying khazna will be allowed for one more year. However, the system of e-khazna will continue.”

Pegu said, “The 33 pension service centres under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances will come under the Education Department.”

