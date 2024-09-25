Assam Cabinet Decisions: Rs 148 crore for 3.23 Lakh Bicycles for Students

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet today approved Rs 148 crore for the procurement of around 3.23 lakh bicycles for distributions among the students of class IX.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting today, minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “Apart from reducing the dropout rates, bicycles will also make going to and returning from schools easier for the students. This is why we have taken the decision to provide bicycles to both boys and girls.”

The minister said that the cabinet decided to give appointments to 351 part-time faculty members currently working in various engineering colleges in the state under the 3F regulations.

The Cabinet also decided to hand over eight bighas of government land in the Jalukbari areas to NF Railway for the widening of the Kamakhya-Azara-Goalpara railway track.

The Cabinet also gave approval to Rs 150 crore for the construction of an ITI each at Hajo, Majuli, and Tinkhong. The cabinet today approved the regularisation of the jobs of 131 contractual teachers appointed by the KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council). The cabinet made it a point that the government would not entertain any appointment of teachers by the KAAC without prior approval of the government in the future.

