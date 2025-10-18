Assam Cabinet Expansion: BPF MLA Inducted as Minister

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant move, one MLA from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will be inducted as a minister into the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati. With this development, the BPF will now be part of the NDA.

Following the induction of the new minister, the Assam government will now comprise four political parties-BJP, AGP, UPPL and BPF. At present, one berth is vacant in the state Council of Ministers, which has a maximum limit of 19 ministers. Currently, there are three MLAs of the BPF in the Assam Legislative Assembly. In the last few years, the BPF was in floor coordination with the ruling alliance in the Assembly, but they were not part of the ministry. The equation has now changed after the victory of the BPF in the recently concluded BTC Election 2025. In the recent BTC election, all the political parties in the fray went it alone, with no alliance between any of the parties.

However, the new minister will not have much of a tenure, as the Assembly elections in the state are likely to be declared by the end of February or the first part of March 2026.

