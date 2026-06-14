Assam Cabinet Halts New Aadhaar Enrolment for Adults, Citing Illegal Immigration Concerns

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The State Cabinet today banned fresh Aadhaar enrolment in Assam for any individual above 18 years of age, except for persons belonging to the Divyang, SC, Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Tea Garden communities. For applicants belonging to the SC, ST and Tea Garden communities, the exemption shall remain valid up to March 31, 2027. The restriction, however, shall not apply to individuals under 18 years of age.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In Assam, the saturation point for Aadhar enrolment for persons aged over 18 has been reached, with more than 100% of cards issued in some districts. We’ve taken this decision so that illegal Bangladeshis cannot acquire Aadhaar cards. We want to stop the leakage in connection with Aadhaar enrolment, for which we’ve made this decision. If any Aadhaar is to be issued in any extraordinary circumstance, permission for the same has to be taken from the state government.”

The Cabinet has approved the implementation framework of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, for the state of Assam, and it will be implemented from July 1, 2026. The budget allocation for the Act is Rs 2,000 crore, and 125 man-days will be provided for direct wage employment under the Act. Moreover, besides providing employment under the Act, importance will be given to creating assets as a result of the increased man-days.

The State Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority (GSCDA) to plan, finance, and develop satellite cities in and around Guwahati and within GMDA jurisdiction. The government is planning to develop a satellite city near the LBGI Airport in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also said that there is a tendency among IAS officers in the state to go on deputation before the specified time. To check this practice, the State Cabinet today decided that from now on cabinet approval is required for issuance of the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to officers of all India services like IAS for central and inter-state deputation.

The CM also said that it has been observed that during raids at the residences of many ACS officers, vast amounts of cash have been recovered. Due to some corrupt ACS officers, questions arise in the minds of the people regarding the sincerity of the government. “To check corrupt practices among ACS officers, we will soon introduce strict measures,” he emphasised.

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