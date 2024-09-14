Assam Cabinet Hands Over Online Trading Cases to CBI in Major Decision

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet took a slew of decisions today, including the decision to hand over online trading cases to the CBI.

Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The cabinet decided to hand over 32 online trading cases registered by the police in the past few days in the state. The Chief Secretary has already taken up the matter with the CBI Director, and the latter has agreed to take the cases. It will take around a month to hand over the cases to the CBI. Till then, the state police will continue the investigation into the scam. If the police register more such cases in the future, we will club them with the cases to be taken up by the CBI. A new SOP will be issued allowing police to take suo moto action in such cases in the future.”

The Chief Minister said, “The Congress government gave appointments to 4,669 high school teachers on a contractual basis with a salary of Rs 12,000 per month. Today’s cabinet meeting has decided to give them the status of teachers. For this, the teachers will have to apply. The process will start within ten days to verify their documents. If any of these teachers opt to remain as contractual teachers, they are free to do that.”

The Chief Minister said that the Cabinet approved Rs 107 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium in Kokrajhar, Rs 111 crore for the proposed flyover near down town Hospital in Guwahati, and Rs 362 crore to upgrade the Assam State Zoo.

The Cabinet today approved the applications of 25,238 youths under the CM’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan. Under this scheme, each of the youths will get Rs 2 lakh for self-employment, and the beneficiary will have the liberty of returning Rs 1 lakh after five years in small installments without interest. The government will disburse the amount on November 3, 2024. He said that the government will select 75,000 youths under this scheme in the next phase.

He said that on September 19, the government will start the process of selecting 12.60 lakh new beneficiaries from 126 LACs under the Orunodoi Scheme. These would-be beneficiaries will get their first installment on January 10, 2025. On the same date, i.e., September 19, the government will start the process for the issuance of ration cards to 17 lakh people, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has tied up with Dosel for the setting up of a training hub for new generation industries like aerospace, e-vehicles, etc. The training hub with a cost of Rs 240 crore will be set up at Guwahati Engineering College and will cover 50 colleges of the state under it. While the company will invest Rs 200 crore, and the state government will invest Rs 40 crore.

