Assam: Cachar BLFs fetch highest price of Rs 258 in July tea auctions

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tea from bought leaf factories (BLFs) of the Cachar district fetched the highest prices among all tea-producing districts in the state, with a price of Rs 258.25 per kg on average in auctions during July 2025. This was disclosed in a report by the Tea Board of India on ‘District-wise average prices of BLFs for the month of July 2025’.

After Cachar, tea from BLFs in the Lakhimpur district got Rs 256.71 per kg, followed by Sivasagar BLFs with Rs 240.44 per kg, the second and third highest prices.

The other districts that managed to secure average tea prices— Biswanath (Rs 190.11 per kg), Bongaigaon (Rs 213.33), Darrang (Rs 214.61), Dhemaji (Rs 238.98), Dhubri (Rs 191.28), Dibrugarh (Rs 217.53), Goalpara (Rs 196.39), Golaghat (Rs 167.43), Jorhat (Rs 223.38), Karbi Anglong (Rs 202.11), Karimganj (Sribhumi) (Rs 144.50), Kokrajhar (Rs 131.53), Nagaon (Rs 192.43), Sonitpur (Rs 178.90), Tinsukia (Rs 162.66), and Udalguri (Rs 200.44).

It is mandatory for BLFs to sell at least 50% of their production of tea through auctions.

Significantly, the report mentions that tea from BLFs in Darjeeling (Plains) fetched an average price of Rs 116 per kg of tea at auctions last month.

