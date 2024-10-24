Assam: Call Centre in Secretariat to Ensure Grievance Mitigation

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Come January 1, 2025, the Assam government will have a call centre in the state secretariat to ensure if public grievances are mitigated by the departments concerned in the true sense of the term.

The state government has taken a cue from the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) that has a call centre for it to know through random calls directly to the target beneficiaries if they have received benefits meant for them.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government has taken a whole lot of measures to make the citizens get government services at ease. However, there have been instances of departments showing mitigation of public grievances in office records only, not on the ground. To check this menace, the Chief Minister said the government is going to make a call centre operational in the state secretariat from January 1, 2025.

The state government has been rendering around 310 government services to the public online through the Assam Citizen Centric Service Delivery Project so as to make the citizens get these services at a stroke. As of now, the public has submitted around 75 lakh applications digitally for the mitigation of 310 different services. Around 88 percent of the applications have been disposed of. This has been possible because of the online monitoring mechanism of appeal and grievance redressal. Some of the 310 online services are issuance and renewal of driving licenses, birth and death certificates, application for passports, filing of FIRs, land-related works, issuance of trading licenses, payment of property tax and khazna, etc.

According to sources, even though the government has taken various measures for the quick disposal of public services, a section of officials has not yet shed their laidback approach to disposing of such works.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the employees not to keep public works that can be done aside. If any service sought cannot be disposed of, employees should inform the applicants the reasons why their jobs have not been done.

