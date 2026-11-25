STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Ahom general Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

In a message on 'X', the Prime Minister wrote the Ahom general's courage and determination helped protect Assam.

"His remarkable leadership and devotion to the people continue to inspire generations, also reminding us of the strength and spirit of Assam," the Prime Minister stated.

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