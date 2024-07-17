Assam: Central team to arrive on July 18 for an on-the-spot assessment of flood damage

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) bound for Assam for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of floods and landslides will arrive in the state on July 18. Joint Secretary to the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) Mihir Kumar will lead the team.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has already informed the Assam Government of the central team. After its spot assessment, the central team will submit the report of damage caused by floods and landslides in Assam to the MHA.

The floods in Assam began in the last part of May this year. The state still feels the impact of the deluge. The first wave of floods in the state was the immediate effect of Cyclone Remal. Over six lakh people were affected by the first wave on June 3, when the deluge had its worst impact. The second wave of floods was the immediate outcome of very heavy rainfall in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The state felt the worst blow of the second wave on July 5, when over 24 lakh people were in the grip of the deluge in the state.

The floods claimed 96 lives until July 15 this year, besides causing damage to many infrastructures, including breaches of embankments. The state government is supposed to submit an interim memorandum to the central team during its visit to the state.

