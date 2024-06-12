Assam: Centre likely to approve Rs 1,000 crore for IIM, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Government took another step forward in the setting up of an IIM (Indian Institute of Management) in Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the proposed 574-acre plot for the institute today.

Speaking to the media after his visit, the Chief Minister said, “This site at Marabhita in the Kamrup district is almost final. I will take up the issue with the Union Education Minister on my next visit to New Delhi. Since the construction of the campus will take two or three years, I want to start IIM classes in a temporary arrangement in Guwahati. After the completion of the campus, we can shift to the new site. The establishment of this institute will make one of the big dreams of the state regarding professional education a reality. The state government is fully ready for all help to ensure the early completion of the project.”

The Chief Minister said, “Investment to the tune of Rs. 1,000 crore is likely to be approved by the Centre for the IIM. The final nod by the Centre for an IIM in the state is a matter of great happiness and pride for the people of Assam. The IIM, once functional, shall bestow Guwahati and its viscinity of hosting the country’s four most prominent institutions of higher learning: an IIT, AIIMS, and a National Law University, besides the IIM.”

