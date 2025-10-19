Assam: Charan Boro sworn in; gets Transport portfolio

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: BPF MLA Charan Boro took oath as a minister in the state cabinet today. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Boro in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Boro is a second-time MLA from the Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency. With his induction, the government has formally become a four-party coalition, even as the BPF had been maintaining floor coordination with the alliance government in the state.

Meanwhile, Boro was allocated the departments of Transport and Welfare of Bodoland. Earlier, the transport portfolio was with Minister Jogen Mohan and the Welfare of Bodoland was with Minister UG Brahma.

Speaking to the media after the oath-taking, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Hagrama Mohilary. He said, "We'll work together for the greater interest of the Bodoland. Our goal is to work together for progress, peace, harmony and welfare of people of all classes in Bodoland. We'll extend all help to the BTC for the development of Bodoland."

The Chief Minister further said that the ruling alliance would have to work out a collaborative strategy for the 2026 Assembly election in the state, as everybody in the state wants a stable government. "The council of ministers and the newly elected executive members of the BTC will sit across the table very soon to chalk out a strategy for the development of Bodoland. The NDA parivar has grown further in Assam, as we have formally welcomed the BPF, a party which always champions the cause of Bodo people, to the government," he said.

Now the 19-member Council of Ministers in the state has two ministers from AGP and one each from UPPL and BPF.

