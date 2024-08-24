Assam Chief Minister Condemns Rise in Crimes Against Women Following Dhing Rape Incident, Vows Tough Action

GUWAHATI/SILCHAR: As an immediate reaction to the incident of rape of a girl at Dhing in the Nagaon district in the evening of August 22, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today that ‘after the Lok Sabha poll results, a section of people has been encouraging to commit crimes. We have witnessed a rise in crimes against women’.

The Chief Minister said, “The government will take the toughest action against the culprits. We will spare no one. I have asked the DGP to go to the spot. We should identify the real perpetrators behind these heinous crimes and not be stuck blaming communities within Hindu society. There are clashes between communities like Assamese, Bengalis, Marwari, and other Hindi-speaking people. However, they don’t commit such heinous crimes. The irony remains that we cannot identify our friends and foes.”

He said, “With this incident, the state has witnessed 23 such incidents in the central Assam, lower Assam, and Barak Valley districts after the Lok Sabha election results. Yesterday’s was not the first such crime in Dhing. More such crimes took place there earlier.”

The Chief Minister said, “The indigenous people continue to live in fear-psychosis in the areas where they have become a numerical minority. However, people living outside such areas cannot gauge this harsh reality. The indigenous people in such areas need to be sensitive to make themselves secure.”

Three motorcycle-borne youths raped a minor girl at Dhing last evening when she was returning from tuition. The public found her in a bushy roadside area with her hair dishevelled and her attire torn. Now, the girl is under treatment at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

