International Day of Persons with Disabilities Observed in Nagaon and Lakhimpur

In Nagaon, the central programme was held at the Loksevak Holodhar Bhuyan Auditorium, organised by the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) under Srimanta Sankar Mission, with support from the Nagaon District Administration, Social Welfare Department and the District Disabled Association.

The observance began with a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan drive, followed by the hoisting of the association’s flag by president Alal Uddin Ahmed. Competitions for persons with disabilities added joy and boosted participation.

The formal open session, presided over by Srimanta Sankar Mission president and former minister Girindra Kumar Baruah, emphasised the importance of creating a supportive environment for specially-abled individuals. In his keynote speech, Samaguri College Principal Dr. Indrajit Bezbaruah stressed that persons with disabilities should be recognised for their abilities rather than viewed with sympathy.

District Social Welfare Officer Bholanath Pegu, DLSA Secretary Munmi Neog and other dignitaries spoke on the need for accessibility and social responsibility.

Over a hundred persons with disabilities attended, and two beneficiaries received wheelchairs from the Social Welfare Department. Winners of competitions were also felicitated.

A parallel event organised by Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha in collaboration with Navjeevan Special Children’s Home and Special Adoption Centre featured an inaugural address by ADC Debahuti Bora. The programme highlighted government schemes and included cultural performances, a short play and a commemorative cake-cutting by MLA Rupak Sharma, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive welfare.