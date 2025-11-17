Assam CM: 21 Detained Over Online Support for Delhi Terror Attack

Guwahati: In a decisive move to clamp down on online support for terrorism, Assam Police have arrested 21 individuals accused of expressing sympathy for those behind the recent terror attack in Delhi. The operation reflects the state government’s firm approach to tackling anti-national sentiments, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressing zero tolerance for such activities.

The arrests span multiple districts, including Darrang, Goalpara, Nalbari, Chirang, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Hojai, South Salmara, Bajali, and Dhubri. Those detained are alleged to have posted content laudatory of the 10 November car bombing near the Red Fort in Delhi, which tragically took 12 lives and wounded many others.

Sarma addressed the issue publicly on social media, emphasising that Assam will not tolerate any online glorification or support for terrorists. He confirmed that over 100 social media accounts and posts are under active scrutiny as part of a wider crackdown.

Investigations have revealed that the planning for the Delhi attack was underway during early November, based on recovered diaries and ongoing police inquiries. Meanwhile, authorities continue to follow leads related to individuals who may have facilitated or supported the incident.

The crackdown highlights the state’s commitment to preserving security and countering propaganda that could incite further unrest. Assam Police are working in close coordination with other agencies to ensure such anti-national activities are swiftly addressed.

This concerted effort seeks to send a strong message that any form of support for terrorism, particularly in virtual spaces, will face stringent legal consequences.