Assam CM Clarifies 10-km Buffer Around Kaziranga Stays Until ESZ Notification Despite SC Order

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday clarified that the existing 10-km provision around Kaziranga National Park will continue to remain applicable until the state government formally notifies the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), stressing that the recent Supreme Court direction should not be interpreted as an immediate reduction of the existing provision.

Addressing a press conference, CM Sarma said the Supreme Court's reference to the one km ESZ did not mean that the existing 10-km provision had automatically been scrapped.

He said the distance that would ultimately apply around Kaziranga would be determined through the formal notification issued by the state government.

"The Supreme Court has said that the Eco-Sensitive Zone will be within one kilometre. This is not about reducing the existing zone. Until the state government notifies the Eco-Sensitive Zone, the 10-kilometre provision will continue to apply," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said maintaining a 10-km zone could have a significant impact on several populated areas located around Kaziranga, including Kaliabor, Dabhaka, Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat.

He said a wider ESZ could create difficulties for a large number of people living and carrying out economic activities in these areas. CM Sarma also appealed to people and various stakeholders to read the Supreme Court order carefully before reaching conclusions about its implications.

"People are saying many things without properly understanding the issue. We need to carefully read and understand the Supreme Court's order," he said. (IANS)

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