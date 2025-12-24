VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest in Lanka Over Alleged Atrocities in Bangladesh

Lanka: A protest march was organised in Lanka on Tuesday night by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, condemning the alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration was also held in protest against the reported brutal killing of a Hindu youth and the activities of fundamentalist elements in the neighbouring country.

Sources state that hundreds joined the procession that began from Netaji Chowk in front of the Lanka market and passed through the Lanka bus stand and the N-area before reaching its end point, a distance of nearly three kilometres.

During this protest, the demonstrators symbolically placed the Bangladeshi national flag on the main road in Lanka, allowing pedestrians and all vehicles to pass over it, as a form of expressing dissent. The protesters also later burned an effigy carrying the Bangladeshi flag to register their strong condemnation against the alleged incidents.

Throughout the march, protesters raised slogans against the Bangladesh government, where strong resentment has been expressed over the reported attacks and the protection of minority communities was demanded. The protest aimed to attract public attention to the situation across the border and convey solidarity with the affected communities.