Seed Funding Disbursed Among Over 20,000 Women under MMUA in Naharkatia

Dibrugarh: As part of the continuous initiative towards economic empowerment and self-sufficiency for women, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over seed funding of Rs 10,000 each to 20,115 women among the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) for the Naharkatia Legislative Assembly Constituency.
The initiative is a part of the larger plan of the state government to empower ‘Nari Shakti’ and bring the spirit of entrepreneurship in women by allowing them to establish or improve the income-earning ventures. The distribution program reflected the commitment of the government towards sustainable livelihood opportunities for women in Assam.
Through the MMUA program, women belonging to self-help groups are offered seed capital to start small businesses, upgrade existing ones, and ultimately acquire economic independence. The monetary assistance of Rs 10,000 is meant to act as the initial starting point for economic activities, which will boost the beneficiaries in gaining confidence, dignity, and independence.
While addressing the programme, the Chief Minister reasserted the commitment of the Government to making ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’, which is possible only through the empowerment of women at the grassroots levels.
The programme at Naharkatia is a part of the larger agenda of the government to produce '40 lakh Lakhpati Baideus’ in the state. Financial assistance, up-skilling, and network support have helped women in particular to venture into newer avenues of earning money so as to contribute significantly to the economy of the state.
The project will have a multiplier effect by increasing the incomes of the beneficiaries. The distribution event represented the merging of financial inclusion and social empowerment, underlining the fact that women are vital to the process of economic transformation.
In Assam, as it marches towards self-reliance, MMUA, among other such initiatives, has now turned out to be very crucial to the development of a strong, inclusive, and empowered social entity. With each such endeavour, the government inches towards its dream of an Atmanirbhar Assam, where women leading the charge are the drivers of the future and redefine prosperity.