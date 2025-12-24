Seed Funding Disbursed Among Over 20,000 Women under MMUA in Naharkatia

Through the MMUA program, women belonging to self-help groups are offered seed capital to start small businesses, upgrade existing ones, and ultimately acquire economic independence. The monetary assistance of Rs 10,000 is meant to act as the initial starting point for economic activities, which will boost the beneficiaries in gaining confidence, dignity, and independence.

While addressing the programme, the Chief Minister reasserted the commitment of the Government to making ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’, which is possible only through the empowerment of women at the grassroots levels.

The programme at Naharkatia is a part of the larger agenda of the government to produce '40 lakh Lakhpati Baideus’ in the state. Financial assistance, up-skilling, and network support have helped women in particular to venture into newer avenues of earning money so as to contribute significantly to the economy of the state.

The project will have a multiplier effect by increasing the incomes of the beneficiaries. The distribution event represented the merging of financial inclusion and social empowerment, underlining the fact that women are vital to the process of economic transformation.