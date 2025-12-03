Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to Over 5,818 Candidates

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly selected youths and extended his appreciation to their parents. He urged the recruits to carry out the responsibilities of their new assignment with sincerity, discipline, and commitment. He further reminded them to remain grateful to their parents, whose support played a vital role in their journey.

Reflecting on Assam's employment scenario, Dr Sarma said he had faced discouragement among the youth during his election campaigns. "Many young people had begun to question whether hard work and staying on the right path truly mattered," he said. "That is when I began the mission of providing government jobs and self-establishment opportunities in a clean, corruption-free manner. Today, we have been able to provide employment to 1,41,194 people."