Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to Over 5,818 Candidates

Guwahati: In a major thrust to bring about transparent and merit-based employment, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 5,818 candidates at a ceremonial event held at the Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati's Sarusajai.
The employment fair formally inducted fresh recruits into the Assam Police and different Directorates of the Home Department. The appointments included 5,410 constables, 156 sub-inspectors, and 252 fourth-grade employees.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly selected youths and extended his appreciation to their parents. He urged the recruits to carry out the responsibilities of their new assignment with sincerity, discipline, and commitment. He further reminded them to remain grateful to their parents, whose support played a vital role in their journey.
Reflecting on Assam's employment scenario, Dr Sarma said he had faced discouragement among the youth during his election campaigns. "Many young people had begun to question whether hard work and staying on the right path truly mattered," he said. "That is when I began the mission of providing government jobs and self-establishment opportunities in a clean, corruption-free manner. Today, we have been able to provide employment to 1,41,194 people."
The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government will continue in its endeavour to create more job opportunities and strengthen public service institutions. With this, the recruits went away with renewed optimism as they prepared to join Assam's security and administrative forces.