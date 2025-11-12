Assam CM Distributes Financial Aid to Over 17,000 Women Under MMUA in Guwahati

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, November 12, distributed cheques to members of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at a public meeting held in Khanapara, Guwahati. The initiative marks another major step in the State Government’s continuous effort to make Assam a model state in terms of women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

During the event, a total of 17,680 beneficiaries received a seed fund of ₹10,000 each as part of the government’s financial assistance scheme. The fund aims to help rural women start or expand their small businesses and become financially independent.

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma said that the government envisions transforming women SHG members into “Lakhpati Baideus”,women who can earn an annual income of at least ₹1 lakh through self-employment and entrepreneurship. He further added that the initiative reflects the State Government’s commitment to nurturing a self-reliant and inclusive rural economy, where women play a central role in growth and development.

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan is designed to provide women SHG members with financial aid in the form of a grant-in-aid Entrepreneurship Fund. This assistance will enable them to establish micro-enterprises, improve their income-generating capacity, and strengthen their family’s financial stability.

Government officials and SHG representatives present at the programme expressed that such schemes not only provide financial relief but also boost confidence and self-worth among women. The MMUA is expected to bring about a long-term transformation in Assam’s rural landscape by creating more women-led enterprises and promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities.

With this initiative, the Assam Government continues to reinforce its vision of empowering every woman to become a driving force of the state’s economic progress.