Assam CM Distributes Financial Aid to Over 37,000 Women in Raha under MMUA

Raha: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, November 11, attended the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) cheque distribution programme at Raha in Nagaon district, reaffirming the government’s steadfast commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusive growth.

As part of the event, over 37,000 women beneficiaries received financial assistance under the MMUA scheme. The initiative aims to encourage women to become self-reliant by supporting their entrepreneurial and livelihood activities.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that empowering women remains a key part of Assam’s growth story. “Today, in our journey to place 40 lakh women at the heart of Assam’s development, we reached Raha. The MMUA scheme is enabling our sisters to live with dignity, self-reliance, and confidence,” he said.

He further announced that women who make proper use of the funds this year will be eligible for an additional ₹25,000 next year. “We want to see every woman become an entrepreneur in her own right. Those who utilise the assistance well will continue to receive government support,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the previous Congress government, CM Sarma remarked that years of neglect had deprived women of opportunities to progress. “Unlike those years, today, our government has placed Nari Shakti at the centre of all development programmes,” he said.

The programme was attended by Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma and Raha MLA Sashikanta Das, along with senior government officials and members of women self-help groups.

The event at Raha marked another step in the state government’s mission to empower 40 lakh women across Assam under the MMUA scheme, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency among women at the grassroots level.