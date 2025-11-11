Second Chargesheet in Sonam Raghuvanshi Case Likely by Third Week of November

Shillong: East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, on Monday said that the second chargesheet in the Sonam Raghuvanshi case is expected to be filed by the third week of November. The timeline, he said, depends on the arrival of the pending forensic reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad.

“The second chargesheet is on its way. Once we receive the forensic reports from CFSL Hyderabad, we will be able to submit it. Our deadline is by the first week of December, but we are hopeful to file it by the third week of November,” Syiem told reporters.

He added that the investigation team has gathered sufficient evidence to move forward but is awaiting the forensic results to further strengthen the case. “There’s enough ground as of now, but we want to clinch the matter with the support of the forensic report,” he said.

Addressing speculation about the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, possibly securing bail easily, the SP clarified that the police have built a strong case. “We’ve built a tight case, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has prepared a very robust chargesheet. However, the decision on bail lies entirely with the court,” he noted.

Syiem further assured that the investigation is progressing steadily and that the police are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent probe. “Our focus is on facts and evidence. We are following every lead and ensuring that justice is delivered,” he added.

The Sonam Raghuvanshi case has drawn significant public attention, and the upcoming chargesheet is expected to provide further clarity on the investigation’s findings